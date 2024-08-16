Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $467.12 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $469.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.09 and a 200 day moving average of $406.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

