Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $133.58 million and $4.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00034746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,195,443 coins and its circulating supply is 893,283,393 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

