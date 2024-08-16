Morgan Stanley Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $27.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

S stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

