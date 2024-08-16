Morguard North American to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Morguard North American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

