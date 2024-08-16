MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 12,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 57,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

