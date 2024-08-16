MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.44. MRC Global shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 73,090 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MRC Global Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

