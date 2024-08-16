My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $137,617.17 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001418 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.