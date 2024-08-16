MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up to $99.18

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.18, but opened at $102.21. MYR Group shares last traded at $100.26, with a volume of 12,440 shares.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MYR Group

MYR Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 578.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,287,000 after buying an additional 831,066 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.