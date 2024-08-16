National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $41.00 at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSA opened at $42.75 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.