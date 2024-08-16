Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.47. Navient shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 66,271 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $13,546,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

