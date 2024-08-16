nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $33.63. nCino shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 90,804 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

nCino Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,502,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,835,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,755,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,841,870 shares of company stock valued at $185,694,171. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

