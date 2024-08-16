NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Trading Up 2.6%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.88 and last traded at C$19.84. Approximately 3,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 41,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.70.

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

