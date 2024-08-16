NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.600-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. NICE also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.64.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
