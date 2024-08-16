NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.600-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. NICE also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.64.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $176.00 on Friday. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

