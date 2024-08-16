NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $676-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.83 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NICE shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.