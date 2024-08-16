Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

