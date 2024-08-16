Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. CWM LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

