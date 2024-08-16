Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of NPI opened at C$23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.12. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.3467279 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
