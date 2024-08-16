Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.12. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.3467279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

