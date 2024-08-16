Northland Securities Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Market Perform

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Trading Down 1.3 %

Cardlytics stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.