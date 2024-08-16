Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider David P. Hochman Purchases 2,500 Shares

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,108.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 2,330.46%. On average, analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBIO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

