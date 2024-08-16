Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Down 6%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22. 412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.