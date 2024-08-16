Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.90 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday.

OSK opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$4.83.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

