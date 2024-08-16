Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

OXSQ opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 133,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.