Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
OXSQ opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
