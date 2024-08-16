Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise

PKT stock opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.58 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.94. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.83.

In other Parkit Enterprise news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 240,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21. Insiders have bought a total of 267,371 shares of company stock valued at $138,024 over the last 90 days. 38.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

