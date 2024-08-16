Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PKT
Parkit Enterprise Price Performance
Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise
In other Parkit Enterprise news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 240,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21. Insiders have bought a total of 267,371 shares of company stock valued at $138,024 over the last 90 days. 38.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parkit Enterprise
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.