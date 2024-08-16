PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

PDSB opened at $3.23 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

