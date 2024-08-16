Peabody Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 100,341 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 771% compared to the average daily volume of 11,517 call options.

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of BTU opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $338,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,286 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 632,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 618,395 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

