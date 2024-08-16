PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 11,396 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $105.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

