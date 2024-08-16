Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Down 4.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Down 4.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.