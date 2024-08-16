Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Down 4.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

