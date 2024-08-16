Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 634 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

