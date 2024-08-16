Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVT. National Bank Financial downgraded Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pivotree
Pivotree Stock Down 16.0 %
Pivotree Company Profile
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.