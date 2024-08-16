Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Pivotree alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVT. National Bank Financial downgraded Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pivotree

Pivotree Stock Down 16.0 %

Pivotree Company Profile

Shares of PVT opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. Pivotree has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.91.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.