Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Paradigm Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Pivotree Trading Down 16.0 %
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
