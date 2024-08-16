Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Get Pivotree alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Paradigm Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pivotree

Pivotree Trading Down 16.0 %

About Pivotree

Shares of Pivotree stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.26. Pivotree has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.