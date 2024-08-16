Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.54. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSTV Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

