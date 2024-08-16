Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.54. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.