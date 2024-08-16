Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.46% from the company’s previous close.

Power Solutions International Trading Up 15.8 %

Power Solutions International stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $333.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.88. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.36. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

