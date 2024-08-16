Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Down 2.5%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.50. 60,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 34,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Premium Income Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,219.75.

About Premium Income

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

