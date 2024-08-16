Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.1 %

PRGS stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,530 shares of company stock worth $955,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

