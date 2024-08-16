PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.75. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 0.36.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

