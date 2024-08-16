ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URTY)

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 289% compared to the average volume of 624 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of URTY opened at $47.11 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTY. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 597.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

