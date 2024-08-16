Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Announces Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PLX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.