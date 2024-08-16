Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of HTH opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 91.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

