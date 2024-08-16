Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Cormark upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $342.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.57 million.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

