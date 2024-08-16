Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Adicet Bio, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ACET)

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adicet Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.43 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 363,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

