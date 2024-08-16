Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:MOH)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.91 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

MOH opened at $345.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.27. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.