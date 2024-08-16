Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:MOH)

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.91 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

MOH opened at $345.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.27. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

