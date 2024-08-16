Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report) were up 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Questor Technology Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
About Questor Technology
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
