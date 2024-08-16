Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

