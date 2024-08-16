Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) vs. ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Financial Contrast

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.33 billion 3.17 $871.14 million $1.97 15.49 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Range Resources and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 17.62% 13.93% 7.23% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Range Resources and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 4 11 4 0 2.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $36.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%.

Summary

Range Resources beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources



Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy



ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

