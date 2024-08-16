Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 432,570 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 206,580 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 112,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

