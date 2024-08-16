Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.11. Ranpak shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 60,051 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Ranpak Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ranpak by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ranpak by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Further Reading

