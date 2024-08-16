Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Michael Secora Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $109,800.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00.

RXRX opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

