Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,523,000 after buying an additional 185,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,931,000 after buying an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,932,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

