Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

