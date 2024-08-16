Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 137,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,611,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Renalytix

Renalytix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,687.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,008.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Renalytix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renalytix stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.72% of Renalytix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.